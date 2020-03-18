NASA's mobile moon rocket tower 44% over budget, IG says

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Mar 17, 2020



Construction on NASA's mobile launcher program for the new Space Launch System moon rocket is 44 percent over budget and three years behind schedule, a new report said. The space agency has built one massive rolling platform to move its moon rockets, with another on the way. Crews are adapting the first launcher to be mated with the SLS rocket for its first launch, planned later this ye


