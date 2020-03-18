NASA's mobile moon rocket tower 44% over budget, IG says

Global  

Space Daily Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
NASA's mobile moon rocket tower 44% over budget, IG saysWashington DC (UPI) Mar 17, 2020

Construction on NASA's mobile launcher program for the new Space Launch System moon rocket is 44 percent over budget and three years behind schedule, a new report said. The space agency has built one massive rolling platform to move its moon rockets, with another on the way. Crews are adapting the first launcher to be mated with the SLS rocket for its first launch, planned later this ye
News video: Tests Complete for First Orion Spacecraft to Fly Around the Moon

Tests Complete for First Orion Spacecraft to Fly Around the Moon 00:52

 After months of testing at NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Ohio, the Orion spacecraft has earned its “stamp of approval.” Orion’s test flight around the moon is part of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, the prequel to humans walking on the moon again.

Watch a Fiery Display of Power as Orion Motor Aces Final Test [Video]

Watch a Fiery Display of Power as Orion Motor Aces Final Test

An Orion spacecraft motor crucial to NASA astronauts' safety passed its final test in a “30-second hot fire.” It’s one of three motors powering Orion's launch abort system that will be qualified..

NASA’s New Astronaut Hires Will Explore The Moon’s Mysterious Craters [Video]

NASA’s New Astronaut Hires Will Explore The Moon’s Mysterious Craters

NASA is hiring new astronauts for an ambitious mission to send humans to dark areas of the moon.

NASA's SLS moon rocket is 30 percent over budget, report says

NASA's SLS moon rocket is 30 percent over budget, report saysWashington DC (UPI) Mar 10, 2020 NASA's effort to build the Space Launch System rocket to transport people to the moon by 2024 is at least 30 percent over...
NASA suspends work on its Moon and Mars spacecraft due to coronavirus pandemic

NASA has temporarily paused work on the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule that will be used for its forthcoming Artemis missions, which will ultimately...
TechCrunch

