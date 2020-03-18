Global  

Astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon with Apollo 15, has died at 88

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Apollo 15 Command Module Pilot Al Worden has died at age 88, his family confirmed Wednesday.
 NASA reports that Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden passed away in Texas on Wednesday.

Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled moon, dies at 88

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon alone in 1971 while his two crewmates test-drove the first lunar rover, has...
Seattle Times

Retired Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden Dies At 88

He had one trip to the moon — not to tread the surface, but to orbit in the craft that would return the two moonwalkers to Earth. All three got in trouble...
NPR


realJohnCurley

Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden, Who Circled the Moon, Dies at 88 (CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — Apollo 15 astronaut Al Wo… https://t.co/z4Z1Fp9Jo3 2 minutes ago

__koalamama

Ｋｅｌｌｙ ／ Ｋｏａｌａ RT @TIME: Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon, dies at 88 https://t.co/Ja4qnDdX6n 3 minutes ago

HadrianAD122

Hadrianus Sad news - so few of them left. Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled moon, dies at 88 https://t.co/u3JlGP8FEN 9 minutes ago

PaginaNuova

Pagina Nuova TIME SCIENCE - Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden, Who Circled the Moon, Dies at 88 https://t.co/qevYsgxzpQ #PaginaNuova #Press 15 minutes ago

vdaviswa

Victor J.Davis RT @starsandstripes: Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden died Wednesday at age 88. “Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on E… 22 minutes ago

gooddavid74

RockerDave RT @Mike_Seeley: Few (if any) will ever be as cool as Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden. He circled the Moon and was still the most approachabl… 46 minutes ago

DoubleDownDuck

Raynard E. Green Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled moon, dies at 88 (from @AP) https://t.co/bio4GEU98T 47 minutes ago

CaroleNovielli

Carole Novielli RT @wfaa: Rest in peace: Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon alone while his two crewmates drove around in the first lunar… 53 minutes ago

