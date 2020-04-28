Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Huge asteroid to safely pass earth on April 28, 2020, here's how to watch it

Huge asteroid to safely pass earth on April 28, 2020, here's how to watch it

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A huge asteroid is set to safely pass earth earth on April 29, 2020 and though the asteroid will not hit the earth excitement is building among both professional and amateur astronomers to catch a glimpse of this asteroid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive Asteroid Will Look Like a Slow-Moving Star During Earth Flyby [Video]

Massive Asteroid Will Look Like a Slow-Moving Star During Earth Flyby

The largest asteroid passing Earth in 2020 is set to zip by on April 29th, looking like a slow-moving star in the night sky through telescopes. The “potentially hazardous” asteroid will safely pass..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published
Asteroid approaching Earth will not annihilate humanity [Video]

Asteroid approaching Earth will not annihilate humanity

Scientists say that sensational headlines about an asteroid approaching Earth in April are misleading.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

qnewshub

QNewsHub Huge asteroid to safely pass earth on April 28, 2020, here’s how to watch it https://t.co/UJgKOp1lfV 44 minutes ago

rimdhit

¹⁹⁹⁶ ⁺ ⁰³²⁷ Here's how to see that huge asteroid that'll safely pass Earth in April - https://t.co/TKFkTycYDu via @shareaholic 2 hours ago

kayblahc

Kweku Asamoah-Yeboah |✪| RT @earthskyscience: Popular at EarthSky: Here’s how to see that huge asteroid that’ll safely pass Earth in April ☄️ The asteroid known as… 5 hours ago

Jon_Chowthee

Jon Chowthee And now on the next episode of 2020: "Here's how to see that huge asteroid that'll safely pass Earth in April | A… https://t.co/UTdGQE82Ib 8 hours ago

Nieuwsberichte1

Nieuwsberichten @FreeGaza2010 Here’s how to see that huge asteroid that’ll safely pass Earth in April https://t.co/13f3l6nNtB 9 hours ago

sachith_hm

Sachith H M ☁️ Here's how to see that huge #asteroid that'll safely pass Earth in April 29, 2020. https://t.co/pCmcX8jc6u via @shareaholic 1 day ago

aakim67933264

aakim Here's how to see that huge asteroid that'll safely pass Earth in April | Astronomy Essentials | EarthSky https://t.co/VYsjPoB2Dc 3 days ago

PAUL08170306

PAUL RT @Rojosgardening: Here's how to see that huge asteroid that'll safely pass Earth in April - https://t.co/OJXw1RLY04 #asteroid @aHEMandia… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.