NASA's Curiosity Mars rover takes a new selfie before record climb

Space Daily Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover takes a new selfie before record climbPasadena CA (JPL) Mar 23, 2020

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover recently set a record for the steepest terrain it's ever climbed, cresting the "Greenheugh Pediment," a broad sheet of rock that sits atop a hill. And before doing that, the rover took a selfie, capturing the scene just below Greenheugh. In front of the rover is a hole it drilled while sampling a bedrock target called "Hutton." The entire selfie is a 360-degree
News video: NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover Just Captured A Stunning New Selfie

