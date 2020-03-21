NASA's Curiosity Mars rover takes a new selfie before record climb Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 23, 2020



NASA's Curiosity Mars rover recently set a record for the steepest terrain it's ever climbed, cresting the "Greenheugh Pediment," a broad sheet of rock that sits atop a hill. And before doing that, the rover took a selfie, capturing the scene just below Greenheugh. In front of the rover is a hole it drilled while sampling a bedrock target called "Hutton." The entire selfie is a 360-degree

