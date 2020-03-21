Study shows changes in Great Barrier Reef fish during heat wave
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Mar 20, 2020
A study of fish during a 2016 heat wave at the Great Barrier Reef offers insight for predicting which species could be most at risk under similar conditions. The study, published Friday in the journal Science Advances, examined the molecular response of five species during a heat wave in which one-third of corals on Australia's Great Barrier Reef were killed. Produced by an inter