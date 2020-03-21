Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Study shows changes in Great Barrier Reef fish during heat wave

Study shows changes in Great Barrier Reef fish during heat wave

Terra Daily Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Study shows changes in Great Barrier Reef fish during heat waveWashington DC (UPI) Mar 20, 2020

A study of fish during a 2016 heat wave at the Great Barrier Reef offers insight for predicting which species could be most at risk under similar conditions. The study, published Friday in the journal Science Advances, examined the molecular response of five species during a heat wave in which one-third of corals on Australia's Great Barrier Reef were killed. Produced by an inter
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian tourism operators silenced for opposing Adani mine

Australian tourism operators silenced for opposing Adani mine 02:47

 Scientists blame fossil fuels for rising ocean temperatures that have already damaged the Great Barrier Reef.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.