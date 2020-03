Russia sends virus experts, medics to Italy Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Moscow (AFP) March 22, 2020



Russia on Sunday sent the first of nine military planes which are to take a total of 100 army virus experts and medics to Italy to help fight the coronavirus pandemic there. The Russian defence ministry said the aid mission was agreed by President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. They spoke on the phone Saturday evening, the Kremlin said.

