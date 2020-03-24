Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Dutch destroy millions of flowers as coronavirus wilts sales

Dutch destroy millions of flowers as coronavirus wilts sales

Terra Daily Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Dutch destroy millions of flowers as coronavirus wilts salesNaaldwijk, Netherlands (AFP) Mar 23, 2020

It's tulip season in The Netherlands but this year growers are destroying millions of flowers a day, in unprecedented scenes as the coronavirus pandemic has cut demand. Mountains of tulips, roses, chrysanthemums and other flowers destined for destruction have been waiting for the last week in the world's biggest flower market. Brightly coloured blooms that might normally have been de
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pelmorex Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Millions of Netherlands flowers will be destroyed due to Covid-19

Millions of Netherlands flowers will be destroyed due to Covid-19 00:54

 The virus has led to a drastic drop in the demand for flowers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.