'Little Foot' skull reveals how this more than 3 million year old human ancestor lived Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Johannesburg, South Africa (SPX) Mar 18, 2020



High-resolution micro-CT scanning of the skull of the fossil specimen known as "Little Foot" has revealed some aspects of how this Australopithecus species used to live more than 3 million years ago. The meticulous excavation, cleaning and scanning of the skull of the ~3.67 million-year-old fossil specimen has revealed the most complete Australopithecus adult first cervical vertebra yet fo

