SpaceX's simulated spacecraft becomes unstable in parachute test: CNBC

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Private rocket company SpaceX had an incident during parachute testing for its Crew Dragon capsule, in which the simulated spacecraft being tested became unstable and was dropped early, according to a tweet from a CNBC reporter.
