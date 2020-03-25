Solis Powers 4MWs of Solar for Walmart in Mexico Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ginlong Technologies has installed eight new solar systems at Walmart stores across Mexico with a total installed capacity of 4MWs. Providing 99% efficiency, the high-performing Solis 60kW inverter delivers safe and reliable technology to participating stores. The Walmart installations were connected to the grid during January in four Mexican cities - Aguascalientes, Leon Guanajuato, Puebla, and Mexico City.

