Quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands, prompts tsunami alert
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Moscow (AFP) March 25, 2020
A 7.2-magnitude quake hit off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, prompting local residents to seek higher ground due to a tsunami threat, authorities said. The Russian emergencies ministry said the quake's epicentre was 210 kilometers (130 miles) southeast of Severo-Kurilsk, a town of around 2,500 people on the Kuril island of Paramushir. Officials reported no casualties or damage but