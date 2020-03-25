Global  

Quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands, prompts tsunami alert

Terra Daily Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands, prompts tsunami alertMoscow (AFP) March 25, 2020

A 7.2-magnitude quake hit off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, prompting local residents to seek higher ground due to a tsunami threat, authorities said. The Russian emergencies ministry said the quake's epicentre was 210 kilometers (130 miles) southeast of Severo-Kurilsk, a town of around 2,500 people on the Kuril island of Paramushir. Officials reported no casualties or damage but
