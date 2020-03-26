Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry viruses related to Covid-19 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Pangolins smuggled into China were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this velocity69 RT @BBCScienceNews: Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry viruses related to Covid-19 https://t.co/1JVUVPtNec 5 seconds ago 🇨🇦Mary Ellen Wuori🇨🇦 RT @ProfMarkMaslin: Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry viruses related to Covid-19 Research recommends that trade in wildlife and selli… 1 minute ago J-Polk 👩‍💻 Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry viruses related to Covid-19 - BBC News https://t.co/iRwf7Bl3ZT 4 minutes ago News784 Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry viruses related to Covid-19 - https://t.co/V5yGc9bJiL https://t.co/2Vdc5T2Zjz 6 minutes ago Arshad Khan Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry viruses related to Covid-19 https://t.co/bCWR4lkSyC 6 minutes ago