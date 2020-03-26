Navy's USNS Comfort hospital ship to arrive in NYC within weeks
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Mar 24, 2020
The Navy's massive floating hospital is due to arrive in New York City within the next "couple of weeks" to aid with coronavirus response, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper confirmed this week. In a Monday press briefing Esper told reporters the USNS Comfort would head to New York City "for the same purpose" as the USNS Mercy, which left its home port of San Diego for Los Angeles on Monda
Photo by Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
