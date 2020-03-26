Global  

Navy's USNS Comfort hospital ship to arrive in NYC within weeks

Terra Daily Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 24, 2020

The Navy's massive floating hospital is due to arrive in New York City within the next "couple of weeks" to aid with coronavirus response, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper confirmed this week. In a Monday press briefing Esper told reporters the USNS Comfort would head to New York City "for the same purpose" as the USNS Mercy, which left its home port of San Diego for Los Angeles on Monda
Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: Navy Hospital Ship Loading Up Before Setting Off For Port Of Los Angeles

Navy Hospital Ship Loading Up Before Setting Off For Port Of Los Angeles 01:28

 The USNS Mercy will provide support to Los Angeles' healthcare system. Kandiss Crone reports.

USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow [Video]

USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow

The USNS Comfort arrives to cheers and signs as people gathered to watch the giant hospital ship as it docks at Pier 90 along Manhattan's west side on Monday (March 30). The vessel will be used as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:18Published
Naval Hospital Ship Comfort Arrives In New York City Ahead Of Schedule [Video]

Naval Hospital Ship Comfort Arrives In New York City Ahead Of Schedule

CBS4's Elise Preston reports the ship will treat non-coronavirus patients.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published

USNS Comfort Hospital Ship Reaches New York. It's Not Made to Contain Coronavirus.

Navy officials insist that they are doing everything short of Saran-wrapping the ship to try to keep it virus-free.
Everything you need to know about the USNS Comfort, the giant hospital ship in NYC

Everything you need to know about the USNS Comfort, the giant hospital ship in NYCPhoto by Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images At 10AM ET on March 30th, the US Navy’s gigantic floating hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, arrived...
