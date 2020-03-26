London hospitals facing tsunami of patients; Spain buys 432M euro in med supplies from China

Global  

Terra Daily Thursday, 26 March 2020
London hospitals facing tsunami of patients; Spain buys 432M euro in med supplies from ChinaLondon (AFP) March 26, 2020

Hospitals in the British capital are being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service said on Thursday. The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, told BBC radio that London hospitals had seen an "explosion of demand... in seriously ill patients", likening it to a "continuous tsunami", with numbers predi
