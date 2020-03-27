China's Xi calls for tariff cuts at G20 virus talks Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) March 26, 2020



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged G20 countries to remove trade barriers in an effort to spur a global recovery after the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. "Xi urged G20 members to cut tariffs, remove barriers and facilitate the unfettered flow of trade" during his remarks at the emergency online summit, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

