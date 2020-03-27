Feathery find: One of the last dino raptors lived in New Mexico

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Mar 26, 2020



Paleontologists have identified a new feathered dinosaur species, one of the last raptors to emerge before the dinosaurs were snuffed out. Researchers recovered the 67-million-year-old remains from a cretaceous rock deposit in New Mexico's San Juan Basin. Though the fossil was originally discovered in 2008, the excavation and examination process took more than decade.


