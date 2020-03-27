Global  

Feathery find: One of the last dino raptors lived in New Mexico

Terra Daily Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Terra Daily Friday, 27 March 2020

Paleontologists have identified a new feathered dinosaur species, one of the last raptors to emerge before the dinosaurs were snuffed out. Researchers recovered the 67-million-year-old remains from a cretaceous rock deposit in New Mexico's San Juan Basin. Though the fossil was originally discovered in 2008, the excavation and examination process took more than decade. Scientists
 Scientists have found a new sort of feathered dinosaur that roamed New Mexico about sixty-seven million years ago.

