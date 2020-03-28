Global  

Researchers improve safety of lead-based perovskite solar cells

Saturday, 28 March 2020
Researchers improve safety of lead-based perovskite solar cellsGolden CO (SPX) Feb 27, 2020

Researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Northern Illinois University (NIU) have developed a technique to sequester the lead used to make perovskite solar cells, a highly efficient emerging photovoltaic technology. The light-absorbing layer in a perovskite solar cell contains a minute amount of lead. The presence of this toxic material in the developing technology
