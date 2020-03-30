Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Experimental coronavirus treatment using antiviral remdesivir expanded by developer Gilead

Experimental coronavirus treatment using antiviral remdesivir expanded by developer Gilead

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Biotech company Gilead Sciences is expanding access to its antiviral drug remdesivir as an experimental coronavirus treatment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Viral Infection Specialist Discusses Possible Coronavirus Treatment

Viral Infection Specialist Discusses Possible Coronavirus Treatment 02:20

 Viral infection specialist Jerika Lam talks about early trials of coronavirus treatment using an anti-viral drug called Remdesivir

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlottaPower

AlottaPower RT @MikeElmurranie: Michigan hospital reports some success using experimental coronavirus treatment - https://t.co/NvCmkXW08u https://t.co/… 33 minutes ago

MikeElmurranie

M.E Michigan hospital reports some success using experimental coronavirus treatment - https://t.co/NvCmkXW08u https://t.co/t9QqwnaZjO 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.