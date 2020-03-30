Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Ancient Mars had 2 reservoirs of water deep underground, study claims

Ancient Mars had 2 reservoirs of water deep underground, study claims

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Scientists have discovered that two unique reservoirs of ancient water once flowed deep beneath the surface of Mars.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

siddharthpandey

siddharthpandey RT @Astrobiology_OU: Absolutely thrilled to be able to share this news with you! What fantastic work from all involved @ma235camb @SPSMars… 40 minutes ago

maximaxoo

Maxime Duprez #Space: ancient #water reservoirs inside #Mars #meteorites tell story of #RedPlanet’s early history ►… https://t.co/zgcEgUVwqa 40 minutes ago

_denvermichaels

Denver Michaels Ancient Mars had 2 reservoirs of water deep underground, study claims https://t.co/Fa20WKHPRk 56 minutes ago

zla_official

Sandy Johns Ancient Mars had 2 reservoirs of water deep underground, study claims – Fox News https://t.co/lyVrsACPtU 3 hours ago

dan_huis

Dan de Huis 🛰🎼 Ancient water reservoirs inside Mars https://t.co/7oKLYx9zUH - Master Mailing List #science via @CosmosMagazine 4 hours ago

stephenmdedman

Stephen Dedman. Writer-in-residence in residence. RT @drspacejunk: Ancient water reservoirs in Mars mantle suggest against a global magma ocean https://t.co/ixRMwGR2GE 5 hours ago

AppleheadWendy

wendy applehead Ancient Mars had 2 reservoirs of water deep underground, study claims https://t.co/vRFW8C3hXm 5 hours ago

newspapercup

Newspaper Cup Mars May Have 2 Ancient Underground Water Reservoirs, Study Reveals - https://t.co/NoPumw59Lv https://t.co/mMVANllfST 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.