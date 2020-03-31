Facebook and Instagram remove Bolsonaro video questioning virus quarantine

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Brasilia, Brazil DC (AFP) Mar 31, 2020



Facebook and Instagram removed videos of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, saying they spread misinformation about the coronavirus, a day after Twitter did the same. "We remove content on Facebook and Instagram that violates our terms of use, which do not allow misinformation that could cause physical harm to individuals," Facebook said in a statement in Portuguese.


