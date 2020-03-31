Global  

Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting after virus shutdown

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting after virus shutdownParis (AFP) March 30, 2020

French automaker Renault said Monday it was resuming production at two factories in China and South Korea after they were shut down as authorities tried to limit the coronavirus outbreak. "All of the group's factories are currently shut down, except for the factories in China and South Korea, which have resumed operations or are in the process of doing so," the company said in a statement.
