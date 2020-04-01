Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > FBI: Hackers 'Zoom-Bombing', Taking Over Zoom Screens Amid Online Surge

FBI: Hackers 'Zoom-Bombing', Taking Over Zoom Screens Amid Online Surge

Newsmax Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Hackers are taking over video screens on teleconferencing app Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston warned Monday.The attacks, known as "Zoom-bombing," have been reported at universities, schools, churches and political...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Hackers tap into Zoom calls, FBI says

Hackers tap into Zoom calls, FBI says 01:26

 The FBI says hackers taped into two Zoom calls that were hosted by Massachusetts schools.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: FBI: Hackers 'Zoom-Bombing', Taking Over Zoom Screens Amid Online Surge #News": https://t.co/EUPc53gCaX 2 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian FBI: Hackers 'Zoom-Bombing', Taking Over Zoom Screens Amid Online Surge https://t.co/AO6nf8evLy 50 minutes ago

PremierNetworx

Premier Networx Steps that the FBI recommends taking to avoid Zoom-bombing include keeping video conferences private rather than pu… https://t.co/UQ7Yc1pUoB 13 hours ago

pauleriksen

Paul Eriksen Steps that the #FBI recommends taking to avoid #Zoombombing include keeping #videoconferences private rather than p… https://t.co/P4WVaOy5SY 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.