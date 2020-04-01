Global  

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Full Mirror Deployment a Success

Space Daily Wednesday, 1 April 2020
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Full Mirror Deployment a SuccessGreenbelt MD (SPX) Apr 01, 2020

In a recent test, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its primary mirror into the same configuration it will have when in space. As Webb progresses towards liftoff in 2021, technicians and engineers have been diligently checking off a long list of final tests the observatory will undergo before being packaged for delivery to French Guiana for launch. Performed in early M
News video: See the Giant Golden Mirrors of NASA’s New Space Telescope in Action

See the Giant Golden Mirrors of NASA’s New Space Telescope in Action 01:01

 NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will use ultra-sensitive golden mirrors to see into deep space, and they’re finally ready to unfold like they will in orbit.

NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror

The huge mirror of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope -- its successor to Hubble -- has been successfully tested for the first time, putting it one step...
James Webb Space Telescope Successfully Deploys Its Mirror for the First Time

James Webb Space Telescope Successfully Deploys Its Mirror for the First TimeIn an early March test, engineers deployed the telescope's multi-segment mirror in its final configuration for the first time.
