NASA, University of Nebraska Release New Global Groundwater Maps and U.S. Drought Forecasts Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Greenbelt MD (SPX) Apr 01, 2020



NASA researchers have developed new satellite-based, weekly global maps of soil moisture and groundwater wetness conditions and one to three-month U.S. forecasts of each product. While maps of current dry/wet conditions for the United States have been available since 2012, this is the first time they have been available globally. "The global products are important because there are so few Greenbelt MD (SPX) Apr 01, 2020NASA researchers have developed new satellite-based, weekly global maps of soil moisture and groundwater wetness conditions and one to three-month U.S. forecasts of each product. While maps of current dry/wet conditions for the United States have been available since 2012, this is the first time they have been available globally. "The global products are important because there are so few 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this pj, 1993 RT @NASAEarth: Water 💧 beneath the ground is crucial for irrigation, drinking water and more, but it's hard to track water we can't see. @N… 23 minutes ago Başrahip ve Şürekası RT @DroughtCenter: Thanks to help from @CALMIT_UNL and NDMC , information from @NASA's GRACE-FO satellites is being used to produce global… 26 minutes ago SpaceDaily NASA, University of Nebraska Release New Global Groundwater Maps and U.S. Drought Forecasts… https://t.co/gj5jJW9v8s 46 minutes ago Diana RT @NASAClimate: For the first time, NASA is providing new global water availability maps & U.S. forecasts to the public. Looking 30, 60 &… 1 hour ago Pablo Santos Sanz NASA, University of Nebraska Release New Global Groundwater Maps and U.S. Drought Forecasts https://t.co/gmyQeDzrVB 1 hour ago Rolf Joho NASA, University of Nebraska Release New Global Groundwater Maps and U.S. Drought Forecasts - if (typeof captions… https://t.co/p9kIQw1yl9 3 hours ago Rolf Joho NASA, University of Nebraska Release New Global Groundwater Maps and U.S. Drought Forecasts - if (typeof captions… https://t.co/TTFki8H1er 3 hours ago Rolf Joho NASA, University of Nebraska Release New Global Groundwater Maps and U.S. Drought Forecasts - if (typeof captions… https://t.co/bLNNHEQgy2 3 hours ago