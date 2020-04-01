In an African forest, a fight to save the endangered pangolin Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Dzanga-Sangha National Park, Centrafrique (AFP) March 31, 2020



The prehistoric shape is hard to make out as it moves slowly through the gloomy forest, so trackers listen for the rustle of scales against the leaves to pick up its trail. Their target is the long-tailed pangolin - a little mammal also called the scaly anteater, which will be lucky to survive to the end of this century. The harmless creature has no defence against predators apart from

