Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales' wings

Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales' wings

Science Daily Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Common Nightingale, known for its beautiful song, breeds in Europe and parts of Asia and migrates to sub-Saharan Africa every winter. A new study suggests that natural selection driven by climate change is causing these iconic birds to evolve shorter wings, which might make them less likely to survive their annual migration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leena_satu

Satu-Leena Juvonen RT @Vastuullisuus: Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales' wings https://t.co/2eQAAQcQsl 24 minutes ago

Ask_alice29

Goaskalice Climate change is making nightingales' wings shorter and their annual migration harder, study finds https://t.co/WoPVn2dgpT 26 minutes ago

meteomara

Wetter-Center.de #Climate #News: Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales' wings https://t.co/eIcb9h4lhc 31 minutes ago

Eco1stArt

Andrea RT @IAM__Network: Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales’ wings READ MORE: https://t.co/l3xAf0JaY7 #Ad… 38 minutes ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales’ wings READ MORE:… https://t.co/SLmDGgUKrp 39 minutes ago

aleee_d

Alessandra Carranza RT @tveitdal: Climate change is making nightingales' wings shorter and their annual migration harder, study finds https://t.co/Tp2QITp1Wi 1 hour ago

PowersScience

Mr.Powers Science Interesting story related to what we are learning! Climate change is making nightingales' wings shorter and their… https://t.co/pp3wPy0led 2 hours ago

Vastuullisuus

Vastuullisuusuutiset Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales' wings https://t.co/2eQAAQcQsl 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.