Climate change may be making migration harder by shortening nightingales' wings Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The Common Nightingale, known for its beautiful song, breeds in Europe and parts of Asia and migrates to sub-Saharan Africa every winter. A new study suggests that natural selection driven by climate change is causing these iconic birds to evolve shorter wings, which might make them less likely to survive their annual migration. 👓 View full article

