Should you wear a face mask to prevent COVID-19? Experts disagree.

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The public doesn't need to wear heavy-duty respirators, but it's a smart idea to don a face mask or wrap a clean scarf around your nose and mouth if you're going into a crowded place during the COVID-19 outbreak, an infectious disease doctor told Live Science.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Who Needs To Be Wearing A Face Mask?

Coronavirus Update: Who Needs To Be Wearing A Face Mask? 01:57

 Much of the country seems to be split on whether or not you should be wearing masks outside the home. While a large movement on social media is pleaidng with people to cover up, health experts beg to differ; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

