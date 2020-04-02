Global  

Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole

Space Daily Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black holeBaltimore MD (SPX) Apr 02, 2020

Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a black hole of an elusive class known as "intermediate-mass," which betrayed its existence by tearing apart a wayward star that passed too close. Weighing in at about 50,000 times the mass of our Sun, the black hole is smaller than the supermassive black holes (at millions or billions of solar masses) that
News video: NASA's Hubble Finds Evidence Of Elusive Mid-Sized Black Hole

