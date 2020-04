Baltimore MD (SPX) Apr 02, 2020Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a black hole of an elusive class known as "intermediate-mass," which betrayed its existence by tearing apart a wayward star that passed too close. Weighing in at about 50,000 times the mass of our Sun, the black hole is smaller than the supermassive black holes (at millions or billions of solar masses) that

You Might Like

Tweets about this Catarina Cabral RT @NASA: Cosmic detective work 🔍: @NASAHubble astronomers find the best evidence yet of an elusive mid-sized black hole. The object gave a… 8 minutes ago Jorge Barata RT @NASAGoddard: Astronomers have found the best evidence for a black hole of an elusive class known as “intermediate-mass." This exciting… 21 minutes ago SpaceDaily Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole https://t.co/vj78d0bw9H MD (SPX) Apr 02, 2020 Astrono… https://t.co/U0QNYpzxiL 38 minutes ago Deniz Kafkas RT @SienceAcademy: #Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrat… 40 minutes ago DCGCOS RT @NASA_Marshall: Not too big, not too small: @NASAHubble and @chandraxray have found some of the best evidence yet for the existence of "… 42 minutes ago StrawMary RT @manuelacasasoli: "Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a #BlackHole of an elusive class k… 54 minutes ago COURDURIER ESA/Hubble Science Release heic2005 - Hubble Finds Best Evidence for Elusive Mid-Size Black Hole - https://t.co/ycvya9F4RC 1 hour ago Manuela Casasoli "Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a #BlackHole of an elusive clas… https://t.co/r83UJrVsZY 1 hour ago