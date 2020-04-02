Global  

Climate change shrinking wings of nightingale

Terra Daily Thursday, 2 April 2020
Climate change shrinking wings of nightingaleWashington DC (UPI) Apr 01, 2020

The seasonal long-distant trek from Europe and Asian to sub-Saharan Africa is getting harder and harder for the common nightingale. Scientists have discovered a link between Earth's changing climate and the nightingale's wingspan. As Earth gets hotter and drier as a result of climate change, the migrating songbird's wings are getting shorter. For the study, published Wednesday in
News video: Climate Change Has Clipped Nightingales' Wings: Study

Climate Change Has Clipped Nightingales' Wings: Study 00:48

 Climate change is reportedly making it harder for nightingales to fly.

