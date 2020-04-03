Our direct human ancestor Homo erectus is older than we thought Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Johannesburg, South Africa (SPX) Apr 03, 2020



An unusual skullcap and thousands of clues have created a southern twist to the story of human ancestors, in research published in Science on 3 April. The rolling hills northwest of Johannesburg are famous for fossils of human-like creatures called hominins. Because of this, the area is known as the Cradle of Humankind. "During our field school excavations at Drimolen, a student bega Johannesburg, South Africa (SPX) Apr 03, 2020An unusual skullcap and thousands of clues have created a southern twist to the story of human ancestors, in research published in Science on 3 April. The rolling hills northwest of Johannesburg are famous for fossils of human-like creatures called hominins. Because of this, the area is known as the Cradle of Humankind. "During our field school excavations at Drimolen, a student bega 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this