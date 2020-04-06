Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish

Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish

BBC News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Data from Cold War nuclear bomb tests help scientists accurately age whale sharks for the first time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Cold War-Era Bomb Tests Unlock Mystery About World's Largest Fish

Cold War-Era Bomb Tests Unlock Mystery About World's Largest Fish 00:42

 Atomic bomb tests conducted during the Cold War proved to be the key to unlocking a huge mystery about whale sharks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RickUke

Richie Von Reck RT @BestDrWho: Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish https://t.co/RaXD2QRU3i 26 seconds ago

BestDrWho

Paul says, Patrick Troughton Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish https://t.co/RaXD2QRU3i 48 seconds ago

envirepo

강찬수 Chansu Kang BBC News - Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish https://t.co/1YwBWDzkra 54 seconds ago

M00A69

Moacir Rodrigues RT @coble_and_keel: BBC News - Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish https://t.co/L6v6RecrYo 1 minute ago

12MileGeo

12 Mile Geo BBC News - Whale #sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish https://t.co/PwCWnaSdq7 3 minutes ago

cicicioci

Ociomaru RT @WildlifeMag: #MarineMonday Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish. From @BBCScienceNews https://t.co/O9m… 3 minutes ago

coble_and_keel

Coble and Keelboat Society BBC News - Whale sharks: Atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish https://t.co/L6v6RecrYo 5 minutes ago

brittvickstrom

Britt Vickstrom Whale Sharks: atomic tests solve age puzzle of world's largest fish via @MattMcGrathBBC https://t.co/4kRIzPqsS9 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.