AAC Clyde Space wins 8 MSEK order for commercial satellite Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Edinburgh UK (SPX) Apr 06, 2020



AAC Clyde Space has won an 8 MSEK (642 000 pounds) order for a 6U satellite from Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), to be launched as part of the UK Space Launch Programme. The satellite will be included in the company's commercial GEMS program that will deliver accurate and timely weather information to businesses worldwide to improve operational efficiencies and to minimize damage caused by extreme

