AAC Clyde Space wins 8 MSEK order for commercial satellite

Space Daily Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
AAC Clyde Space wins 8 MSEK order for commercial satelliteEdinburgh UK (SPX) Apr 06, 2020

AAC Clyde Space has won an 8 MSEK (642 000 pounds) order for a 6U satellite from Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), to be launched as part of the UK Space Launch Programme. The satellite will be included in the company's commercial GEMS program that will deliver accurate and timely weather information to businesses worldwide to improve operational efficiencies and to minimize damage caused by extreme
