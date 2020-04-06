Chile drought causing water shortage amidst virus crisis Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lago Penuelas, Chile (AFP) April 5, 2020



With historically low river flows and reservoirs running dry due to drought, people in central Chile have found themselves particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic. Years of resource exploitation and lax legislation have allowed most reservoirs in that part of the country to run dry. "There are now 400,000 families, nearly 1.5 million people approximately, whose supply of 50 l

