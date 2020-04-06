Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK

A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Scientists are still trying to understand which animals may be susceptible to the new coronavirus. Much is unknown, but there’s no evidence so far that pets can spread the virus to people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:07

 Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA, five other tigers...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RadioProzac

Stefano Dalla Casa A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK - The New York Times https://t.co/WB2FbjvdEi 2 minutes ago

toffanin

Renato Toffanin "A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK" by BY JAMES GORMAN via NYT… https://t.co/uPDtFmv7Ox 3 minutes ago

toffanin

Renato Toffanin By JAMES GORMAN via NYTimes #Science: A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK https://t.co/GX7bdzUDEm 23 minutes ago

jeremy_gold1

Jeremy Goldstein A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK https://t.co/bH6Y5zcaPI https://t.co/dQM6tlpFkL 26 minutes ago

SuzanneFalter

Suzanne Falter A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK https://t.co/VhxTfVou7l 31 minutes ago

yourleanbody

Lucy Anderson Get Forskolin for just $4.99 https://t.co/GJFTUvuyiC A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Proba… https://t.co/JVF4dxhJTG 32 minutes ago

ndurbin

Nathanael Durbin "A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK" by BY JAMES GORMAN via NYT New York Times https://t.co/nXDSMMX1H4 33 minutes ago

dacuratola

Dominick A. Curatola "A Tiger Is Slightly Sick With Coronavirus. Your Cats Are Probably OK" by BY JAMES GORMAN via NYT New York Times https://t.co/N65cwZC3ln 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.