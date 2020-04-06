Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Nuclear bombs could give insight into whale sharks' longevity, study says

Nuclear bombs could give insight into whale sharks' longevity, study says

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Not much is known about whale sharks, despite them being the largest fish in the world. Experts are hoping to change that, including learning how long they can live, using a surprising method — Cold War-era nuclear bomb tests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ari7com

ari7.com Nuclear bombs could give insight into whale sharks' longevity, study says https://t.co/I0reSwPAI9 close Video… https://t.co/B1sGiQsLcP 2 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Nuclear bombs could give insight into whale sharks’ longevity, study says | Fox News https://t.co/GSrggqja14 2 hours ago

FILTH45390728

Dr. Rev. M.J.Keller, D.D. @StayFierce1973 @Warrioroftruths Another question you can ask is when Iran wanted "peaceful nuclear power program".… https://t.co/Wv7FZVgPrg 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.