Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Treatment relieves depression in 90% of participants in small study

Treatment relieves depression in 90% of participants in small study

Science Daily Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A new form of magnetic brain stimulation rapidly relieved symptoms of severe depression in 90% of participants in a small study.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Treatment relieves depression in 90% of participants in small study -- ScienceDaily A new form of magnetic brain… https://t.co/1jIdBmcZzx 1 minute ago

ScienceBlogTwit

ScienceBlog.com Treatment relieves depression in 90% of participants in small study https://t.co/ygd2MXpyvX 19 minutes ago

drvernig

Peter M Vernig PhD MBA Treatment relieves #depression in 90% of participants in small study https://t.co/mQAgXem2b5 35 minutes ago

BrainSightsApp

BrainSights iOS App Treatment relieves depression in 90% of participants in small study - ScienceDaily via BrainSights for iOS https://t.co/IOYfzCo2qd 35 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Treatment relieves depression in 90% of participants in small study https://t.co/yDvH5urosz 37 minutes ago

QueCEUs

Quantum Units Ed Treatment relieves depression in 90% of participants in small study https://t.co/M6n0WujWWG 45 minutes ago

DrJackLewis

Jack Lewis (PhD) RT @rayhv11: Study: New treatment relieves depression in 90 percent of participants https://t.co/Aea22bt0uh 1 hour ago

rayhv11

Raymond Vazquez, PhD Study: New treatment relieves depression in 90 percent of participants https://t.co/Aea22bt0uh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.