Trump threatens withholding funds from UN world health body

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Washington (AFP) April 7, 2020



President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut US funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of bias toward China during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump told reporters he was "going to put a very powerful hold on" funding to WHO, the UN body whose biggest funding source is the United States. "We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO," said Trump, who pursues an Washington (AFP) April 7, 2020President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut US funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of bias toward China during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump told reporters he was "going to put a very powerful hold on" funding to WHO, the UN body whose biggest funding source is the United States. "We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO," said Trump, who pursues an 👓 View full article

