Monster cyclone Harold tears through Fiji

Terra Daily Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Suva, Fiji (AFP) April 8, 2020

A deadly Pacific storm slammed into Fiji on Wednesday, tearing off roofs and flooding towns, after leaving a trail of destruction in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. Tropical Cyclone Harold weakened slightly overnight from a scale-topping Category Five to a Four, but was still lashing Fiji with winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour (150 miles per hour), forecasters said. The official Na
