Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Sheltering consumers shut out of Snapchat for hours

Sheltering consumers shut out of Snapchat for hours

Energy Daily Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Sheltering consumers shut out of Snapchat for hoursSan Francisco (AFP) April 8, 2020

The Snapchat application popular with young smartphone users went offline Wednesday for undetermined reasons, the company said. The outage, the cause of which was not explained by the company, lasted several hours, making unavailable the service known for its disappearing messages and other content. "We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we're looki
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

physorg_tech

Phys.org Technology RT @TechXplore_com: Sheltering consumers shut out of #Snapchat for hours https://t.co/LEbp0CpRbi 2 hours ago

TechXplore_com

TechXplore Sheltering consumers shut out of #Snapchat for hours https://t.co/LEbp0CpRbi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.