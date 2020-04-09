Sheltering consumers shut out of Snapchat for hours Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

San Francisco (AFP) April 8, 2020



San Francisco (AFP) April 8, 2020

The Snapchat application popular with young smartphone users went offline Wednesday for undetermined reasons, the company said. The outage, the cause of which was not explained by the company, lasted several hours, making unavailable the service known for its disappearing messages and other content. "We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we're looki

0

