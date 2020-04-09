Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > In virus-hit America, World Health Organization in firing line

In virus-hit America, World Health Organization in firing line

Terra Daily Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
In virus-hit America, World Health Organization in firing lineWashington (AFP) April 9, 2020

With the United States in the throes of a historic public health crisis, President Donald Trump is aiming fire at the institution at the heart of the response - the World Health Organization. Skeptics see a mercurial US leader eager to find a new scapegoat for the COVID-19 disaster, but even some US supporters of the UN body agree that it made missteps as it took pains not to upset China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: For World Health Day, Thank Nurses and Midwives

For World Health Day, Thank Nurses and Midwives 01:24

 For World Health Day, Thank Nurses and Midwives Today is World Health Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked that in light of the self-sacrificing work performed by those on the front lines of this global pandemic, we all use this day to recognize the nurses who put themselves at risk to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PRIDEHome2

Pride Home 2 RT @EatonRose1: Question with America First why R we giving $1 to either World Health Organization(WHO) or United Nations(UN)? If China Vir… 11 minutes ago

HunzlaKakar

Hunzla KakAr Covid 19 is becoming dangerous for the whole world, ruined the health of entire humanity, virus doesn't know about… https://t.co/bOsZ6IUJNy 2 hours ago

hamidspphc

siddig hamid  I hope from God Almighty to recover the safety and health of mankind and the whole world from the Corona Virus, and… https://t.co/mtDqOWdj69 2 hours ago

MomodpJ

p.jordan @TrefaultPaulina @joemerrill @Fieldsofmaddow @JoeBiden Idk why you guys are blaming trump, the cdc and other health… https://t.co/f9Dg46uszt 2 hours ago

body_amy

Body by Amy RT @Placebo90511492: Trump is considering defunding W.H.O. (World Health Organization) They misled the whole world about this virus. Americ… 2 hours ago

Placebo90511492

Placebo/PvtBenjamin Trump is considering defunding W.H.O. (World Health Organization) They misled the whole world about this virus. Ame… https://t.co/8AKRbjrmT8 3 hours ago

chinhdangvu

Đặng-Vũ Chính In virus-hit America, World Health Organization in firing line https://t.co/QhvswVhzrr 4 hours ago

karkatim7

Dennis B RT @TheTimesofMalta: In virus-hit America, World Health Organisation in firing line https://t.co/PyGAfLdEFH 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.