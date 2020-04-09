In virus-hit America, World Health Organization in firing line

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Washington (AFP) April 9, 2020



With the United States in the throes of a historic public health crisis, President Donald Trump is aiming fire at the institution at the heart of the response - the World Health Organization. Skeptics see a mercurial US leader eager to find a new scapegoat for the COVID-19 disaster, but even some US supporters of the UN body agree that it made missteps as it took pains not to upset China. Washington (AFP) April 9, 2020With the United States in the throes of a historic public health crisis, President Donald Trump is aiming fire at the institution at the heart of the response - the World Health Organization. Skeptics see a mercurial US leader eager to find a new scapegoat for the COVID-19 disaster, but even some US supporters of the UN body agree that it made missteps as it took pains not to upset China. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago For World Health Day, Thank Nurses and Midwives 01:24 For World Health Day, Thank Nurses and Midwives Today is World Health Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked that in light of the self-sacrificing work performed by those on the front lines of this global pandemic, we all use this day to recognize the nurses who put themselves at risk to...