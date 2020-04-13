Three Proton-M rockets returned to factory over quality control issues Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 10, 2020



Russian space agency Roscosmos recently introduced more stringent quality control measures in a bid to reduce the amount of defective components and equipment in both the commercial and state space sector orders. Three Proton-M heavy-lift launch vehicles designated for launching satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome will be returned to the Khrunichev rocket manufacturer in Moscow so that Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 10, 2020Russian space agency Roscosmos recently introduced more stringent quality control measures in a bid to reduce the amount of defective components and equipment in both the commercial and state space sector orders. Three Proton-M heavy-lift launch vehicles designated for launching satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome will be returned to the Khrunichev rocket manufacturer in Moscow so that 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this