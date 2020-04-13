Global  

Researchers find 6 new coronaviruses in bats

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
SARS-Cov-2 may have originated in mammals, likely a bat or pangolin, given that its overall molecular structure closely resembles other viruses found in these animals. Researchers have now discovered six additional coronaviruses in Myanmar-based bats.
