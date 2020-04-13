Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > New formation theory explains the mysterious interstellar object 'Oumuamua

New formation theory explains the mysterious interstellar object 'Oumuamua

Science Daily Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Since its discovery in 2017, an air of mystery has surrounded the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, an elongated, cigar-shaped body named 'Oumuamua. How was it formed, and where did it come from? A new study offers a first comprehensive answer to these questions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Scientists Reveal Possible Origin Of Mysterious Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua

Scientists Reveal Possible Origin Of Mysterious Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua 00:39

 Scientists say they’ve figured out a possible origin for the mysterious interstellar object 'Oumuamua.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.