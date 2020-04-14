Global  

Amid coronavirus closure, Yosemite's bears are making the most of the peace and quiet

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Videos posted to Twitter by the National Park Service show black bears at Yosemite National Park making the most of the absence of visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. The park has been closed to visitors since March 20.
