Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in fuel ponds Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Manchester UK (SPX) Apr 08, 2020



Two new research papers from The University of Manchester, working with colleagues at Sellafield Limited and the National Nuclear Laboratory show that microbes can actively colonise some of the most intensively radioactive waste storage sites in Europe. When nuclear facilities such as Sellafield were designed and built more than 50 years ago, it was sensible to assume that the conditions i Manchester UK (SPX) Apr 08, 2020Two new research papers from The University of Manchester, working with colleagues at Sellafield Limited and the National Nuclear Laboratory show that microbes can actively colonise some of the most intensively radioactive waste storage sites in Europe. When nuclear facilities such as Sellafield were designed and built more than 50 years ago, it was sensible to assume that the conditions i 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Alan Emtage Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in fuel ponds https://t.co/X0jaWN11Mm #wtf https://t.co/X2OuW5P7HL 4 days ago Stop Sizewell C (formerly TEAGS) RT @dorfman_p: Creatures from the Black Lagoon ! Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in radioactive fuel ponds https://t.co/KQFlCe5… 5 days ago Kim Handley RT @profjrlloyd: A couple of lovely papers from Lynn Foster and colleagues covered here "Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in fue… 5 days ago Nuclear Works https://t.co/JoHA0FCYyO Interesting study on plant life in the Sellafields ponds? https://t.co/CgJtUgchF8 6 days ago Paul Dorfman Creatures from the Black Lagoon ! Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in radioactive fuel ponds https://t.co/KQFlCe5HO4 6 days ago doug moncur Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in radioactive fuel ponds https://t.co/QE2XaueY7G https://t.co/7ObVyNvt8G 6 days ago Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in fuel ponds - Mirage News: Sellafield research uncovers microbial lif… https://t.co/jLfruZdUeJ 6 days ago MES manchester RT @DaltonNuclear: Microbes can actively colonise some of the most intensively radioactive waste storage sites in Europe - two new research… 1 week ago