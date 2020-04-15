Kiev says 'no open fire' in Chernobyl nuclear zone after rain

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kiev (AFP) April 14, 2020



Ukraine said Tuesday only small fires remained in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, with rain coming to the rescue in the battle against a huge blaze. The fire broke out 10 days ago at the scene of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986 and on Monday had reached just 1.5 kilometers from the protective dome over the ruined reactor, Greenpeace Russia said. While forest fires are common in Kiev (AFP) April 14, 2020Ukraine said Tuesday only small fires remained in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, with rain coming to the rescue in the battle against a huge blaze. The fire broke out 10 days ago at the scene of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986 and on Monday had reached just 1.5 kilometers from the protective dome over the ruined reactor, Greenpeace Russia said. While forest fires are common in 👓 View full article

