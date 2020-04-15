Kiev says 'no open fire' in Chernobyl nuclear zone after rain

Global  

Terra Daily Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Kiev says 'no open fire' in Chernobyl nuclear zone after rainKiev (AFP) April 14, 2020

Ukraine said Tuesday only small fires remained in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, with rain coming to the rescue in the battle against a huge blaze. The fire broke out 10 days ago at the scene of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986 and on Monday had reached just 1.5 kilometers from the protective dome over the ruined reactor, Greenpeace Russia said. While forest fires are common in
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Rain Extinguishes Flames Headed for Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Rain Extinguishes Flames Headed for Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant 00:58

 Rain helped extinguish open flames that had been spreading in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone, according to Ukraine’s emergency service. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

