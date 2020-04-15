Global  

A new tool to predict volcanic eruptions

Science Daily Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Earth's atmosphere is made up of 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen, a mixture that is unique in the solar system. But where did the nitrogen come from? Did it escape from Earth's mantle through volcanic activity? To try to answer these questions, researchers collected samples of gas from several volcanic sites. Their highly precise data could help to predict future volcanic eruptions.
