Final Steps Underway To Operationalize Ultra-Secure, Jam-Resistant GPS M-Code Signal
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 Colorado Springs CO (SPX) Mar 27, 2020
The final steps to fully-enable the ultra-secure, jam-resistant Military Code (M-Code) signal on the Global Positioning System (GPS) are now underway. As part of the U.S. military's effort to modernize GPS, the U.S. Space Force has been steadily upgrading its existing GPS Ground Operational Control System (OCS). The Space Force recently announced Operational Acceptance of the GPS Contingen