Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Researchers restore sight in mice by turning skin cells into light-sensing eye cells

Researchers restore sight in mice by turning skin cells into light-sensing eye cells

Science Daily Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Researchers have discovered a technique for directly reprogramming skin cells into light-sensing rod photoreceptors used for vision, sidestepping the need for stem cells. The lab-made rods enabled blind mice to detect light after the cells were transplanted into the animals' eyes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: New 'BRAIN' Tool Helps Researchers Watch Neural Activity in 3D

New 'BRAIN' Tool Helps Researchers Watch Neural Activity in 3D 00:59

 The National Institute of Health’s Brain Initiative tool collected information on over 10,000 cells in mice. The amount of data gathered was so big, the team had to develop a new analysis and even build new computers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.