Researchers restore sight in mice by turning skin cells into light-sensing eye cells Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Researchers have discovered a technique for directly reprogramming skin cells into light-sensing rod photoreceptors used for vision, sidestepping the need for stem cells. The lab-made rods enabled blind mice to detect light after the cells were transplanted into the animals' eyes. 👓 View full article

