NREL six-junction solar cell sets two world records for efficiency

Solar Daily Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
NREL six-junction solar cell sets two world records for efficiencyGolden CO (SPX) Apr 16, 2020

Scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have fabricated a solar cell with an efficiency of nearly 50%. The six-junction solar cell now holds the world record for the highest solar conversion efficiency at 47.1%, which was measured under concentrated illumination. A variation of the same cell also set the efficiency record under one-sun illumination at 39.2%. "Th
